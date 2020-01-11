RSS harping on religion-based India: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was implementing its agenda of a religion-based nation by continuously rejecting the secular credentials enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

“They (RSS) have never accepted the Constitution. The Sangh Parivar wants India to be a religion-based country. The latest incidents, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were part of the agenda promoted by the RSS to portray minorities as enemies of the nation,” Mr Vijayan said at the inaugural address at a Constitution Protection Meet held at Marine Drive here on Friday.

Blaming the RSS for not being part of the nation’s freedom movement, the Chief Minister said the Sangh had no idea about independence. “They had always opposed democracy while supporting the British colonial rule,” he said.

Recalling that RSS ideologue Golwalkar drew inspiration from Hitler’s Germany, Mr. Vijayan said the RSS was the only organisation that stated that the Nazi model can be emulated in India.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has been trying to implement this RSS agenda since it came to power through various anti-people policies, including the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. However, they never expected that thousands will rise up against the CAA and protest on the streets,” he said.

Stating that Kerala has set a model for the rest of the country by coming united against the CAA, Mr. Vijayan said only joint struggles cutting across party lines would have the power to defeat the divisive agenda of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.