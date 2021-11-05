RSS had no role in Muhammad Fasal murder: CBI

A report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the Special CBI Court here stated that the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had no role in the Muhammad Fasal murder case.

The agency has reiterated its earlier finding that the political murder was executed by a gang led by M. K. Sunil Kumar, alias Kodi Suni, who has been convicted in the case of the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T P. Chandrasekharan.

The CBI had arrested eight people including Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrasekharan, both CPI (M) leaders, while Kodi Suni was named the first accused in the case. According to the agency, the murder was masterminded by Mr. Rajan and Mr. Chandrasekharan, and executed by the others.

The Kerala High Court had asked the CBI to carry out a further probe after the victim's brother had cited the disclosure of a confession by 'Kuppi' Subeesh, a RSS worker, that Fasal was hacked to death by RSS workers, including himself. Fasal, who was a worker of the National Development Front [now Popular Front of India], was murdered at Thalassery on October 22, 2006.

The report submitted by the CBI before the Special CBI court here pointed out that Subeesh was forced to make a confession while in police custody in another murder case. The RSS worker had later retracted his alleged confession stating that he was tortured by the police into making the confession.