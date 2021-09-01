RSS gang in Kerala Police behind inaction, says Annie Raja

Increasing crimes against women in State

CPI leader Annie Raja on Wednesday alleged that inaction of the police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in Left-ruled Kerala.

In controversial remarks against the State police, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding the Home portfolio, Ms. Raja also said she suspected the presence of an RSS gang in the Kerala Police for its inaction in crimes against women in the State.

CPI is a key partner in the State’s ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

Divided opinion

While Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Ms. Raja was a national leader and there would be some basis for such allegations, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan flayed her statement, saying she was unnecessarily using the name of the RSS for political gain.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Ms. Raja, wife of CPI national general secretary D. Raja, alleged that the atrocities against women were happening in Kerala because of the inaction of the police.

Citing the incidents of suicides of women in domestic violence cases due to inaction of the police despite making complaints, she alleged that the approach of the police created a “suspicion that there was an RSS gang in the (Kerala) police.”

The Chief Minister should take such matters seriously, said Ms. Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women.

“Ms. Raja is a senior leader. I think there would be a basis for the allegations,” Mr. Satheesan said and urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action after talking to her.

Criticising Ms. Raja, Mr. Rajasekharan said the State government was responsible for the plight of women in the State and sought to know why the RSS was being unnecessarily dragged into such a matter.

He also asked the CPI leader to provide names of RSS cadres in the State police.

Ms. Raja’s statement came a day after a woman’s family in Kannur alleged police inaction for her suicide at her in-laws’ residence.

The CPI leader also referred to the harassment of an eight-year-girl who was allegedly branded a thief by a woman police officer in Attingal last week.