ADVERTISEMENT

RSS coordination meet raises concern over women safety in the country

Published - September 02, 2024 09:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Akhil Bharatiya Samanway Baithak concludes in Palakkad. Meet discusses attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate organisations concluded here on Monday raising concerns about increasing attacks on women in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave discussed the recent rape and murder of a doctor in West Bengal in detail, and underscored the necessity of revisiting the existing procedures and legal norms in the country. Briefing the media about the conclave’s deliberations, RSS national Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that proper, fast-track procedures were needed to ensure speedy justice in such sensitive cases.

Mr. Ambekar said that the conclave (Akhil Bharatiya Samanway Baithak) discussed the role of the government machinery, procedures and penal actions being taken in such cases. He said it was a very serious matter, and all the procedures should be revisited for speedy justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the RSS and its affiliates would take up women’s safety issue on different fronts. Even when addressing it legally, the RSS would try to create awareness in society, try to maintain family culture, ensure formal and informal education, and impart self-defence skills for students and working women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The RSS inspired organisations will take up the issues in their respective forums and come up with own programmes,” he said.

Bharatiya perspective

The meeting discussed the importance of having a Bharatiya perspective on women and thus throwing away western feminism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ambekar said that the meeting discussed the recent attack on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. “Different organisations have asked the government to look into the matter through a diplomatic line,” he said.

The meeting also expressed concern over the increasing missionary conversion activities taking place in Tamil Nadu. “We will take it seriously, and will have a future plan for it,” he said.

He said the Waqf issue was raised following complaints against the working of the Waqf Boards. The issue, he said, was with the Joint Parliamentary Committee and that people could approach it with their opinions and suggestions.

The meeting concluded with an address by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US