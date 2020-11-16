RSS-Cong. agenda to sabotage KIIFB: Isaac

ALAPPUZHA

16 November 2020 19:02 IST

‘Ram Madhav behind legal action’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is behind the move to sabotage the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and hinder State’s development, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Monday.

Dr. Isaac said that RSS leader Ram Madhav had given green signal for legal action against the KIIFB. “A meeting took place at Ramanilayam in Thrissur. Following this, a Swadeshi Jagaran Manch leader filed a case against the KIIFB in the High Court. KPCC secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan is representing the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch in the court. The case against the KIIFB is part of a larger conspiracy. We should not allow this gang to destroy Kerala,” the Minister said, adding that the joint agenda of the BJP and the Congress to destroy KIIFB is coming to light each passing day.

Advertising

Advertising

Slams Kuzhalnadan

Dr. Isaac slammed Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s argument that he took up the case as part of his profession. The Minister challenged the Congress leader to reveal details of corruption in the KIIFB.

“He stated that the KIIFB is enmeshed in corruption but would not reveal more details due to professional ethics. The KPCC secretary should reveal the details of corruption in the KIIFB. The Congress should think if it needed such a person as a KPCC secretary,” Dr. Isaac said.

The Finance Minister said that the KIIFB was formed based on a law passed by the State Legislature.

“The person who filed the case against the KIIFB says that his only interest is academic. The law point is whether the KIIFB is a statutory body or a corporate body. The KIIF Act clearly says ‘the board shall be a body corporate’. But that is not enough. The Reserve Bank of India, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and London Stock Exchange have been made a party to the case to get his academic doubts cleared. It’s ridiculous,” he added.