RSS conclave to discuss attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

The recent attack on Hindus in Bangladesh will be one of the key matters of discussion during the three-day national coordination conclave, Akhil Bharatiya Samanway Baithak, being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Ahalia campus, near here, from Saturday.

RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said here on Friday that the attack on Hindus and various other issues raised by the leaders of 32 RSS inspired organisations would be discussed at the meeting. However, he refused to elaborate on the agenda.

As many as 320 office-bearers of the RSS and other 32 affiliates are attending the conclave being held in insulated environs. When 90 of them will be national and State-level leaders of the RSS, 230 will be office-bearers of affiliate organisations.

The national coordination meet is being held for the first in Kerala. “We hold it everywhere. Last year it was in Pune,” said Mr. Ambekar.

He said the RSS-inspired organisations had developed own functional systems and leaderships, and they would share their field experiences, and report various issues they face at State and national level. “We will discuss how we can enhance the coordination of those affiliate organisations,” he said.

RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and six joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt Chakradar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar will be among the top leadership attending the Baithak.

“We have invited the national president, organising secretary and other leaders of the 32 RSS-inspired organisations,” said Mr. Ambekar. K.K. Balram, Prantha sangh chalak of Northern Kerala, and Pradeep Joshi, national Saha prachar pramukh, Nagpur, accompanied Mr. Ambekar.

Mr. Ambekar said that the RSS, which has 73,000 sakhas across the country, had achieved its social transformation objective in 99 years. “We are in our centenary year, and the last 99 years the RSS has been actively engaged in man-making and nation-building process,” he said.

The centenary celebrations of the RSS will begin on Vijayadashami day of 2025 and will continue until the Vijayadashami of 2026. “We are going to launch five initiatives or Panchaparivarthan on Vijayadashami 2025 for social transformation. They are social harmony, family awakening, environmental issues, selfhood and civic duties,” said Mr. Ambekar.