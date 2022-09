RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram in Kollam on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called on spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram in Amritapuri, Kollam on Thursday.

Mr.Bhagwat was accorded a reception by senior swamis at the ashram. He later held talks with Mata Amritanandamayi for almost two hours.

RSS leaders A. Senthilkumar, P.N. Eeswaran and K. Padmakumar accompanied Mr.Bhagwat who is on a four- day visit to Kerala.