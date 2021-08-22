RSS activist’s murder: prime accused held

ALAPPUZHA

22 August 2021 22:46 IST

The police have arrested the prime accused in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Nadu Krishna.

The arrested was identified as Jaffer (Mansoor) of R.F. Colony, Chandiroor, in Alappuzha. He was the Popular Front of India Aroor Assembly constituency secretary. Jaffer, who had been on the run following the murder, was arrested by a police team led by Cherthala Dy.SP Vinod Pillai. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Nadu Krishna was hacked to death allegedly by SDPI workers at Nagankulangara Junction, near Vayalar, on February 24, 2021 following clashes between the two groups. Another RSS activist K.S. Nandhu suffered serious injuries in the attack.

P. Sreekumar, Circle Inspector, Cherthala, said 36 SDPI activists had been arrested so far in connection with the case.