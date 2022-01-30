RSS activist injured in blast

KANNUR

30 January 2022 19:02 IST

Alakode Biju, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader accused in the murder case of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist Dhanraj, was injured in a bomb explosion that took place outside his house at Alakode on Saturday evening.

Biju is out on bail.

According to the police, the explosion took place outside his house, which is within the limits of Peringome police station. In the explosion, Biju’s hand was badly injured and two fingers of his left hand were severed.The house was also damaged in the blast. He has been admitted to the Malabar Medical College Hospital at Ulliyeri.

Though the bomb exploded on Saturday evening, it was reported only on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against him for handling explosives.

The police said they were looking into how the bomb exploded.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Peringome area secretary C. Sathyabalan alleged that Biju was transferred to a secret centre in a vehicle that came from outside. He said the RSS was trying to create tension in the area where there was no issue.

The police should uncover the conspiracy hatched by the RSS to create bombs and unleash violence, the party said, adding that the people should join hands against the move to turn the area into a conflict zone..