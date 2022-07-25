RSS activist dies at hospital; BJP blames CPIM workers at CPM-RSS clash

A 32-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist who had accompanied his brother to a private hospital died after he felt unwell and did not respond to the treatment, on Monday early morning

A 32-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist who had accompanied his brother to a private hospital died after he felt unwell and did not respond to the treatment, on Monday early morning. The BJP alleged that he died following the injuries caused during the clash that took place between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] - Bharatiya Janatha Party [BJP] clash at Pinarayi Panunda on Sunday evening.

According to police the deceased Gimnesh, a resident of Pinarayi Panunda Chakyatmukh had reached the hospital along with his brother Jishnu, a BJP worker, who was injured in the clash between CPIM and BJP workers.

The tension begin in the area after eight member group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists allegedly destroyed the board, banners and flagpoles prepared for a Balasangham Pinarayi area conference organised at the Panunda Basic U.P school.

The clash took place after the conference was over and in the incident CPIM members were also injured.

Later, in the day, four RSS workers were allegedly injured by the CPIM when they were returning back after attending a Gurudakshina festival organised in Panunda. In the clash, four RSS workers including A. Adarsh, P.V Jishnu, T. Akshay, and K.P Adarsh, were seriously injured and were admitted to a private hospital in Thalassery.

The deceased Gimnesh, who was reportedly at the spot during the clash had accompanied his brother Jishnu, who was injured and admitted to the hospital. Gimnesh did not seek treatment as he was apparently uninjured. However, he felt unwell while staying with his injured brother in the hospital and was immediately admitted to the ICU for treatment. Gimnesh did not respond to the treatment and died early this morning.

However, BJP district president N. Haridas, who visited the injured RSS workers alleged that the CPIM is deliberately trying to create problems in the region where there is a peaceful atmosphere. He alleged that Gimnesh was beaten up at the incident site and the internal injuries could have led to his death. He demanded a proper inquiry by the police for the death of Gimnesh.

Meanwhile, the police have started an inquiry and have sent the body for postmortem at Thalassery government hospital after the inquest. The BJP has planned to take out a procession march taking the body to his house.