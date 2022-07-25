RSS activist died due to cardiac arrest, say police

Clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers at Pinarayi Panunda

A 32-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist who had accompanied his brother to a private hospital died after he experienced uneasiness on Monday morning.

District Police Chief R. Ilango clarified that the death occurred due to cardiac arrest, and that there were no internal injuries. Earlier, the BJP had alleged that the youth had died of injuries sustained during a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers at Pinarayi Panunda on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Gimnesh, a resident of Pinarayi Panunda Chakyatmukku, had reached the hospital along with his brother Jishnu, a BJP worker, who was injured in the clash.

Tension began in the area after an eight-member group of RSS activists allegedly destroyed the banners and flagpoles for a Balasangham Pinarayi area meet at the Panunda Basic UP School. The clash took place after the meet concluded.

Later in the day, four RSS workers sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers at Panunda. The RSS workers, A. Adarsh, P.V. Jishnu, T. Akshay, and K.P, Adarsh, were admitted to a private hospital at Thalassery.

Gimnesh, who was reportedly at the spot during the clash, had accompanied his injured brother to the hospital. He felt unwell at the hospital and was immediately admitted to the ICU. Gimnesh died on Monday morning.

BJP district president N. Haridas accused the CPI(M) of triggering tension in the area. He alleged that Gimnesh was beaten up, and that internal injuries could have caused his death. He demanded a probe into the incident.

The police quoting the preliminary post-mortem report said that the death was due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan accused the BJP of attempting to dub the youth’s death as murder. He said the flags erected as part of the Balasangham meet were destroyed by BJP workers. They returned to the venue after the meet and assaulted children. SFI Balasangham activists were also beaten up, he alleged.