RSP to remain in UDF

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) is unlikely to quit the United Democratic Front (UDF) anytime soon. The party’s State committee which met here on Saturday resolved to participate in the next UDF meeting amidst reports of disagreement with the Congress.

State secretary A.A. Azeez said the RSP had asked the Congress to revitalise the coalition urgently. He called for an honest review of the UDF’s Assembly election debacle.

The UDF had assigned RSP Attingal and Mattannoor seats, where the party had little traction. The RSP had asked for the Kaipamangalam seat and got Mattannoor instead. Chavara was a sure seat. But, still, the party lost. The UDF had to regain its organisation strength. It has to give coalition partners its due in cooperative bank positions and UDF-ruled local bodies.

N.K. Premachandran, MP, Shibu Baby John, and Babu Divakaran attended the State committee, among other leaders.