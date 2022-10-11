RSP State conference in Kollam from October 14

Red volunteer march on October 15, party general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya to inaugurate public meeting on the day

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 11, 2022 19:56 IST

The State conference of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will be held in Kollam from October 14 to 17, party leaders said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

The flag pole procession will start from Alappuzha on October 14. State secretariat member B. Rajasekharan will be the captain of the procession. The procession carrying the flag to be hoisted at the conference will start from the K. Pankajakshan memorial in Thiruvananthapuram and State secretariat member K. Jayakumar will be the captain. The torch from the martyrs’ column at Chandanathoppe will be brought to the venue the same day in a procession led by Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) State president Ullas Kovoor. All the three processions will converge at Anandavalleswaram Maidan at 5 p.m. and proceed to Cantonment Maidan, the venue of public meeting. Party State secretary A.A.Aziz will hoist the flag at the event.

On October 15, the red volunteer march and rally will reach S. Thyagarajan Nagar at Cantonement Maidan and party general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya will inaugurate the public meeting. The delegates’ sessions will be held on October 16 and 17 at V.P. Ramakrishna Pillai Nagar. Senior leader Shibu Baby John will inaugurate the delegate meeting.

