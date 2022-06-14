RSP protesters, police clash during march in Kollam

N.K. Premachandran injured in melee

Several Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) workers, including N.K. Premachandran, MP, were injured when a clash erupted between the police and protesters during a march demanding the resignation of Chief Minister here on Tuesday.

While addressing the march, the Mr. Premachandran alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office was directly involved in creating an atmosphere of terror in the State using the police and CPI(M) workers to divert public attention from the serious allegations levelled against him over currency and gold smuggling.

“Only officers who blindly follow directives issued by the Chief Minister’s Office are entrusted with the task of maintaining law and order. The police have degenerated into criminal gangs operating at the behest of the Chief Minister and this intolerant policy towards protests is an attempt to cover up mistakes. The joint crackdown on peaceful protesters by the CPI(M) and the police on the streets has disrupted law and order in the State. The public will realise this tactic to divert attention,” he said.

Senior RSP leader and former Minister Shibu Baby John alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office had directly issued an instruction to attack senior leaders who are leading the protests against the Chief Minister.

“RSP State secretary A.A. Aziz and N.K Premachandran were attacked as part of a directive from the political leadership. It’s also a continuation of the recent attacks on the MP by the CPI(M) and the police. The lathi-charge was without any provocation,” he said.

According to RSP workers, more than 20 persons sustained injuries in the clash and are currently undergoing treatment. They alleged that the leaders and the workers who tried to protect the MP were targeted and mercilessly attacked by the police.