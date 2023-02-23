RSP does not have to stay subservient to CPI(M) to prove it is Left: Shibu Baby John

February 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) does not have to stay subservient to the CPI(M) to prove that it is a Left party, the newly elected RSP State secretary Shibu Baby John said at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kollam Press Club on Thursday.

Mr. John said the party has already started the groundwork for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and the current political scenario calls for strong protests reflecting the public outrage against the government. “In Kerala, we see a recurrence of what once happened in Russia and some European countries. The wealth hardly reaches the working class as the ruling class is accumulating it,” he said.

Mr. John observed that there has been a considerable “dip” in the status of the RSP after losing all its bastions in the last Assembly elections. “But, with its double standards, we cannot call the current LDF government a Left government. Even though there is a Left front in Kerala, Left politics is getting alienated. The present government functions only for the ruling class,” he said.