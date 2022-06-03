₹39.73 lakh worth gold seized from Kannur airport

June 03, 2022 12:36 IST

A Kasaragod man was arrested by the customs in connection with smuggling the gold through Kannur airport

The officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs seized 768 grams of gold worth ₹39.73 lakh at Kannur International Airport.

Mohammad Rafique, a native of Kasaragod, was arrested by the customs in connection with smuggling the gold through the airport. The gold was found abandoned in a toilet in the terminal building.

The officials found that Rafique had abandoned the gold when he was sure that he would be caught. He arrived on an Air India Express flight from Sharjah.

The inspection was led by Assistant Commissioner of Customs E.Vikas, Superintendents N.C Prashanth and K.Bindu and Inspectors Ramlal, Jinesh, Nivedita, Deepak and N Rajeev.