RRT formed in Kerala in view of infectious diseases season

The Health department has formed a State-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) in view of the impending situation when infectious diseases are threatening to spiral up.

With rain intensifying, to be followed closely by the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the department has also set up a State control room to monitor the infectious diseases situation.

The sudden switch in the weather pattern, from the situation of intense heat wave to heavy rain, can be conducive to a spurt in infectious diseases.

The department directed all hospitals to follow all mandatory safety protocols and intensify infection control measures. People should avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals to reduce crowding.

All major hospitals have been asked to open separate fever clinics and the department is hoping to work closely with the Indian Medical Association and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics to battle infectious diseases. The directives which will be issued by the RRT should be followed strictly by all, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The State RRT officials who met here on Tuesday to review the current situation said more alertness was needed to check the spread of hepatitis A, even though summer was nearly over. Field-level activities to check hepatitis were being carried out in full swing and these could work only if public awareness regarding waterborne diseases improved.

People should drink only boiled and cooled water and local body as well as the water authority should ensure that all water sources are chlorinated.

Medical officers in healthcare institutions should intervene in health-related issues under the State Public Health Act. The Food Safety department should increase their checks and insist that all hotels only serve boiled water and that utmost hygiene is maintained by food handlers. People should not self-medicate if they fall ill and seek only science-based care and take proper rest.

Treatment protocols are to be followed strictly by hospitals. The services of One Health community volunteers should be utilised appropriately.

Rain can lead to a spurt in dengue and leptospirosis. Schools should take up sanitation activities on campuses and ensure that water sources are clean. People with respiratory symptoms should wear masks and it is preferable that during the infectious disease season, pregnant women, elderly, and those with chronic diseases wear masks to avoid contracting diseases

Principal Secretary (Health) A.P.M Mohammed Hanish and senior officials took part in the RRT meeting.