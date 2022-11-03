RPO drive for police clearance certificate applicants on November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) will be accepted and processed in all five Passport Seva Kendras (Alappuzha, Aluva, Thripunithura, Kottayam and Thrissur) under the Regional Passport Office, Kochi, on November 5. This is in view of the surge in demand for PCC.

A press release issued by Midhun T.R., RPO, Kochi, said applicants residing in the jurisdiction of his office and desirous of obtaining PCC may apply at www.passportindia.gov.in and take appointment for November 5.