RPL to form firm for making rubber products

The government will take up studies to explore the possibility of forming a company under Rehabilitation Plantation Limited (RPL) to produce and market rubber-based products. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty announced this on Friday after a meeting with representatives of RPL officials and trade union leaders. The proposal involves direct procurement of rubber from farmers. The Minister also handed over the keys of 13 houses constructed for employees of RPL. Another 46 houses would be built, he said, adding that 233 casual labourers would be regularised after getting the approval of the Finance department. The Labour Secretary was asked to study the feasibility of enhancing the gratuity of employees to 26 days. Mr. Sivankutty also directed the management to pull the company out of the red by next year and make it profitable.