RPF uses drones for surveillance

The Railway protection Force (RPF) has introduced drones for aerial surveillance over the railway properties and the empty train rakes stabled at railway terminals and different stations during lockdown.

Drone cameras were used on Friday at Kochuveli railway terminal, where a large number of empty rakes are stabled.

The RPF personnel had used the facility at Ernakulam Junction two days back and at Nagercoil on Thursday, according to S. Ramakrishnan, Divisional Security Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.

M. Sivadas, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Thiruvananthapuram; Aishwarya Dongre, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shangumugham and RPF Inspector Binukumar were among those who took part in the surveillance carried out by the RPF to find the unauthorized entry into the yard in Kochuveli.

At all stations

The RPF has plans to use drone cameras at all the important stations where the rakes are stabled in the Thiruvananthapuram division and also for the security of railway properties, the DSC said.