RPF steps up security measures for women passengers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thiruvananthapuram division, is stepping up surveillance on trains and railway stations for preventing crimes against female passengers.

RPF helpdesks have been established at all important railway stations in the division. Manned by RPF staff, they are functional round-the-clock on all days manned by RPF staff. Passengers can contact the helpdesks for security-related assistance, the RPF said in a statement on Wednesday.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all the important railway stations in the Thiruvananthapuram division. Video Surveillance Systems for 16 stations under the Nirbhaya Fund is nearing completion.

Special squads consisting of one Woman Sub-Inspector and three Women Constables have been formed at Thiruvananthapuram Kollam, Ernakulam South and Kayamkulam railway stations. Officers in the rank of SI/ASI have been assigned train escort duty for more effectiveness.

More women constables have been deployed for improving security, the RPF said.

“RPF staff on platform duty are attending the ladies coaches on its arrival/departure at originating station, way side stations and destination stations to ensure security. RPF staff is ensuring that the doors of the ladies coaches are closed before and after the entry/exit of passengers at originating station, way side stations and destination stations especially during night hours to ensure security,” the statement said.

At Thiruvananthapuram, the RPF helpline number 99950 40000 is functional round the clock for rendering timely assistance to

passengers.

Instructions have been issued to the guards on trains to keep a close watch on the ladies coaches.

“Railway guards have also been instructed that in case of only one lady is found travelling in the coach she may be advised either to travel in the adjoining general coach or in the Guard’s coach,” the RPF said.