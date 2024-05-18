RPF, police directed to maintain vigil against attack on TTEs

With an increase in the number of attacks against Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) in trains in the State, the Palakkad Division of Indian Railways has directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as well as the Railway Police to maintain vigil.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least half a dozen TTEs were attacked by passengers over the last few months. It was on April 2 that a TTE was pushed out of a train and killed by a passenger when asked for his ticket. Just two days later, another TTE was attacked in the Jan Shatabdi Express. Recently, a TTE was punched on the nose by a passenger while another was attacked in Kozhikode a couple of days ago by an inebriated passenger.

Considering the scenario, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager K. Anil Kumar has directed the RPF and the Railway Police to give due importance to every issue, however small they may seem.

On the other hand, the TTEs have been asked not to enter into any sort of altercation with the passengers, and instead contact the RPF instantly to resolve the issue.

The Palakkad Division has also made efforts for better coordination between departments while handling the complaints. Arrangements have also been made to address the issues raised by passengers. “Passengers shall not vent their anger on TTEs and use the facility instead. Strict action will be taken against those who turn on the TTEs. Hindering the TTEs from carrying out their duty will also be a punishable offence,” said Railway sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.