ADVERTISEMENT

RPF books case for sticking posters on Vande Bharat Express

April 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Sasi Kumar K 10408

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) unit at Shoranur registered a case against a few unidentified persons for sticking posters of V.K. Sreekandan, MP, on the Vande Bharat Express train during its inaugural run on Tuesday.

A few persons stuck posters of Mr. Sreekandan on the side windows of a bogey when Vande Bharat Express reached Shoranur Junction at 5.10 p.m.

A group of Congress supporters had gathered at the station not only to welcome the train, but also to hail Mr. Sreekandan for getting a halt for the train at Shoranur. As it was raining, some of them stuck the posters on the wet glasswindows of the train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sreekandan, however, distanced himself from the act of his followers saying that it was deliberately done by BJP workers to tarnish him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US