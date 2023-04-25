HamberMenu
RPF books case for sticking posters on Vande Bharat Express

April 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) unit at Shoranur registered a case against a few unidentified persons for sticking posters of V.K. Sreekandan, MP, on the Vande Bharat Express train during its inaugural run on Tuesday.

A few persons stuck posters of Mr. Sreekandan on the side windows of a bogey when Vande Bharat Express reached Shoranur Junction at 5.10 p.m.

A group of Congress supporters had gathered at the station not only to welcome the train, but also to hail Mr. Sreekandan for getting a halt for the train at Shoranur. As it was raining, some of them stuck the posters on the wet glasswindows of the train.

Mr. Sreekandan, however, distanced himself from the act of his followers saying that it was deliberately done by BJP workers to tarnish him.

