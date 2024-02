February 09, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 12th tranche of appointments in various union ministries and departments as part of the Rozgar Mela will be held at the Group Centre, CRPF Pallipuram on February 12. Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan will hand over the offer of appointment to candidates selected from Kerala.

A press note issued here said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the new appointees in virtual mode at 10.30 am.

