Rozgar Mela a catalyst for employment generation, says Union Minister

Rozgar Mela acts as a catalyst for employment generation, providing meaningful opportunities to empower youth and enable their participation in national development, said Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rozgar Mela, organised by the Postal department at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

Added that the Mela reflects the Government’s commitment to providing employment and building a stronger, more prosperous nation capable of achieving greater heights, the Minister said the newly recruited officials are joining the government at a momentous time, known as ‘Amrit Kaal,’ and that they will be part of the government in 2047, when India aims to be a Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that these new recruits hold crucial responsibilities in guiding the country towards developed nation status.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, India has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest economy. “In a few years, we will be the third-largest economy globally. India has also become a manufacturing hub, and, as a result, our products are in demand everywhere,” the Minister stated, adding that India’s importance in international forums has also increased significantly over the past decade.

On the food processing industries, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ income through key initiatives such as the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and production-linked incentive schemes. These programmes achieve multiple objectives, including promoting “Make in India,” generating employment, boosting exports, and minimizing agricultural and food wastage.

With the festive season approaching, the Minister encouraged the public to support the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. He also mentioned the iGOT Karmayogi Portal, which provides over 1,400 e-learning courses to support the professional development of newly recruited employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters via video conferencing, and his message to the new appointees was screened at the venue. The Rozgar Mela occurred simultaneously across 40 locations.

During the event, Mr. Paswan distributed appointment letters to 25 selected appointees from the Railways, Food Corporation of India, VSSC, Postal department, ISRO, and CRPF. J.T. Venkateswarlu, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, and Alexin George, Nodal Officer, DPS (HQ), Kerala Circle were also present.