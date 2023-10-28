Rozgar Mela: 135 fresh recruits inducted into Central government service

October 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 135 fresh recruits were inducted into the Central government service as part of the Rozgar Mela – the flagship recruitment drive launched by the Prime Minister in 2022 to provide job opportunities for 10 lakh youth in various Central government ministries and departments, held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Rozgar Mela held at Rail Kalyana Mandapam, Thampanoor, was inaugurated by Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who distributed the appointment letters to 25 personnel among 135 appointees (out of which 95 are Railway recruits) who received their appointment letters in Thiruvananthapuram. The Minister also interacted with the new recruits on the occasion. Selfie standees were placed at the event venues and the new appointees enthusiastically posed for photographs with their appointment letters.

Southern Railway organized the Rozgar Mela programmes in Chennai and Tiruchchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad in Kerala. A total of 695 fresh recruits received appointment letters for induction into various posts in the Central government ministries and departments. S.M Sharma Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, Vijayakumar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and branch officers were present in Thiruvananthapuram.

