ADVERTISEMENT

Roys Selection Coffee brings Karshakothama Award to Wayanad

August 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

According to the method, nearly 1,800 coffee seedlings can be planted on an acre. Coffee seedlings are planted four feet away from rubber trees

E.M. Manoj

Roymon Kavalakkat, who won the meritorious Karshakothama Award, with the new hybrid coffee plant developed by him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At a time when the price of natural rubber declined drastically a few years ago, many a farmer in Wayanad district shifted to more profitable crops such as robusta coffee and black pepper after uprooting rubber trees.

However, Roymon Kavalakkat, an innovative farmer at Pulpally, shifted to mixed crop cultivation with rubber and Roys Selection Coffee, a hybrid variety of arabica coffee developed by himself.

The 47-year-old farmer started the intercropping method on his 10-acre property without uprooting any rubber trees. Though many farmers watched the way of cultivation with doubts, Mr. Roy proved it a great success. Now, others are following the mixed cultivation across the State from Marthandom to Wayanad and various parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has now honoured him with the Karshakothama Award, a first-time achievement for a farmer in Wayanad district, a region known for coffee and spices.

He discovered his new variety of coffee plants from his family plantation in Tamil Nadu. Later, Mr. Roy selected the coffee variety as an intercrop in his rubber plantation at Pulpally and christened it Roys Selection Coffee.

This is a coffee plant that grows on its main root, while conventional coffee plants grow mainly on fibrous roots or lateral roots, says Mr. Roy.

They thrive in shady places and give good yields compared to conventional coffee varieties. As a shade plant, it does not require much irrigation. Growing among rubber trees, the cost of clearing the undergrowth can also be added to the profit, Mr. Roy said .

According to the method, nearly 1,800 coffee seedlings can be planted on an acre. Coffee seedlings are planted four feet away from the rubber trees. He said they are grown at a height of two-and-a-half feet.

The farmer gets an average of around 1,500 to 1,800 kg of coffee beans from an acre of land a year. As Roys Selection Coffee belongs to the arabica genre, it fetches a better price compared to robusta coffee varieties, he said.

Moreover, an extra income can be earned from the rubber, and the tree can be used as a supporting tree to plant black pepper, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US