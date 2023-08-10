HamberMenu
Roymon of Pulpally wins best farmer award in Kerala

Minister announces 2022 State Farm Awards; Kalliassery wins award for Assembly constituencies implementing organic farming

August 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Roymon K.A., Kavalakkatt House, Pulpally, Wayanad, has won the 2022 State-level Sibi Kallingal Memorial Karshakothama Award for the best farmer instituted by the Kerala government. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad announced the 2022 State Farm Awards here on Thursday.

The Aatumugham Aayirathi Anjooru Rajaramapuram Kainadikkayal Cherukara Kayal Paddy Producer Committee, Alappuzha, won the Mitraniketan K. Viswanathan Memorial Nelkathir Award for the best group farming collective. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

The V.V. Raghavan memorial Award for best Krishi Bhavan was won by Krishi Bhavan, Alathur, while the Kalliassery Assembly constituency won the award for the Assembly constituencies implementing organic farming. Both awards carry a cash prize of ₹5 lakh each.

Coconut farmer

Raghunathan P. of Vannamada, Erthempathy, Palakkad, won the award for the best coconut farmer, and Francis K.T. of Maruthonkara, Kozhikode, the award for the best organic farmer. Both awards carry cash prizes of ₹2 lakh each.

Reshma L. of Puthenveli, S.N. Puram, Alappuzha, was adjudged the best farmer below 35 years (female), and Shyam Mohan C. of Changanath House, Vellankallur, Thrissur, best farmer below 35 years (male). 

Sujith S.V. of Palakkad Bhavan, Amman Nagar, Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, is the best vegetable farmer, and Byjumon M. K. of Muthupalakkal, Malayinchi, Idukki, the best farmer in the SC/ST category.

Shraddha Sarath Patil, Bappuji Nagar, Pongumoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, won the award for farmers who have adopted hi-tech farming techniques. Irumbupalam Ooru in Thirunelli, Wayanad, won the award for tribal settlements for the conservation of traditional farm systems, seed and crop.

Other awards

Other awards include Jose K.T., Kalanjur, Pathanamthitta (beekeeping); Sindhulekha V., Thattakudipadam, Pathanamthitta (Karshakathilakam award for women); Asha Shajan, Choklikunnel, Pambakuda, Ernakulam (best farm labourer); Jithu Thomas (mushroom farming); Gopalakrishna Sarma S. (best innovation); Thulasi V., Associate Professor, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Pattambi (Best Agricultural Scientist); and Smitha Haridas, Farm Superintendent, District Agricultural Farm, Thaliparamba (best farm officer).

