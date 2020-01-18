Kerala

Royal representative reaches Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple will close on January 21

Royal representative of Pandalam Palace R. Pradeepkumar Varma was accorded a customary reception at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Friday.

He was received by Rajendraprasad, Devaswom executive officer, and others near the Valiya Nadappanthal.

He handed over the golden sword, which he brought from the palace, to the Melsanthi for placing it beside the Ayyappa idol, before proceeding to Malikappuram where he will stay till January 21 morning.

