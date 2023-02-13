Row over translation of speech at Jamia Nooriyya diamond jubilee fete

February 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The diamond jubilee celebrations of Jamia Nooriyya Arabiyya, a flagship institution of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (EK faction), had an embarrassing finale on Sunday night when the chief guest went out of the way to praise the rival Sunni group leader.

And the embarrassment gave way for a broadside when the senior scholar who translated the chief guest’s speech twisted and omitted a vital part of it.

Sheikh Ali Al Hashimi, veteran Islamic scholar and religious advisor to the president of the UAE, offered some vexatious moments to the organisers when he concluded his inaugural speech at the valedictory session of the five-day celebrations by referring to rival Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar (known to the Islamic world outside as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad).

Although there have been attempts to close the gap between the two Sunni factions, the fulsome reference to Mr. Kanthapuram was not apparently acceptable to the organisers.

Jamia’s senior teacher Ziyaudheen Faizy, who translated Mr. Hashimi’s Arabic speech into Malayalam, not only twisted but also omitted a vital part it.

Mr. Hashimi, in a written speech, had said: “I visited Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad this [Sunday] morning, considering his dedication and contributions to the Sunni movement. I had inaugurated the big mosque [the mosque at Knowledge City]. I had visited some of the grand colleges there. May Allah bless him [Sheikh Abubakr] with good health. When taking leave of him, I said that I was going to Jamia Nooriyya, and I wished that he too were there. But I understood that Jamia Nooriyya had not invited him, and it should not have happened. I invite Prophet Muhammad’s followers to love each other and to cooperate and co-exist with one another.”

As though to clarify in a post-speech reference, Mr. Hashimi added: “I invited him, but he could not come as there was no invite. Maybe in the coming years he will invite you, and you should also reciprocate.”

Translating the speech by looking at the written text, Mr. Faizy said: “I met Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad this morning, and inquired about his health. I told him that I am going to attend a huge conference at Jamia Nooriyya, which is engaged in the propagation of Islamic da’wa. Let me conclude my speech by underscoring the importance of working together for Islamic ideals and the importance of co-existing and cooperating with other faiths.”

As the translation invited criticism, Mr. Faizy closed his comment box of his Facebook account.

Several scholars cutting across factions came down on the twisted translation.

According to scholar B.A. Ali Darimi, a complete translation is the right of an audience. “When translating someone’s speech, it has to be complete. Otherwise, the translator is doing an injustice to himself. Even if the guest is referring to one’s rival or opponent, it is the responsibility of the host to translate it in full for the audience,” he said.

As many as 377 students were given Sanad (degrees) at the convocation that followed the inaugural. Jamia Nooriyya Islamiyya has awarded Faizy degrees to 8,246 scholars in six decades.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal presided over the function. Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presented the degrees.