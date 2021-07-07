Row over transfer list: KWA issues fresh orders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 July 2021 00:46 IST

Staff to be given opportunity to re-enter their options

With the draft general transfer list for the current financial year published on July 2 sparking widespread complaints, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Monday issued fresh orders for sorting out issues.

Employees will be permitted to re-enter /amend their transfer-related options and a revised draft transfer list for 2021-22 will be published on July 12, the State-run water utility said in a July 5 order.

This is the first time in the KWA that the general transfer process is being carried out online using the G-Spark software. The July 5 order noted that employees will be given the opportunity to re-enter their options by filing an application to their office heads. The latter are required to prepare the list of employees who have applied and submit before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Individual applications will not be entertained, the KWA said. The employees who have their names in the list will be given time from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to 11.59 p.m. on Thursday to mention their options.

The July 2 draft list had triggered a spate of complaints and employee organisations in the KWA had demanded immediate steps to redress the grievances.

Soon after the first draft was published, unions representing KWA officers and other staff had urged the KWA management to sort out the issues and give employees the opportunity to re-submit options.

In a July 3 letter to the KWA managing director, the KWA Employees Union (CITU) had pointed out that even employees who had not completed three years at a station had been listed for transfer to distant places although they had not requested it. In other cases, options given by employees were ignored, it had alleged.