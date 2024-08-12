GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row over Thumpamon bank election escalates as Cong. shares images of CPI(M) workers alleged bogus voting

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accuses the police of assaulting the Congress and Youth Congress workers who were attempting to prevent election fraud

Published - August 12, 2024 08:04 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The row over election at the Thumpamon Service Cooperative Bank last week, which ended up in a clash between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), escalated on Monday with the Congress releasing several images of CPI(M) workers allegedly engaged in bogus voting.

The images, released in the morning, allegedly showed several CPI(M) and DYFI members waiting in line to vote using fake ID cards. The election, which was held two days ago, had witnessed the Congress workers staging a protest against alleged bogus voting and the police baton-charging many of them.

While visiting the injured cadres, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on August 12 accused the police of assaulting the Congress and Youth Congress workers who were attempting to prevent election fraud. According to him, the police engaged in a “shameless act”, ignoring a High Court order to conduct the polls peacefully.

Mr. Satheesan claimed that the party also possessed a video showing the police directing individuals who cast fake votes. “Even as the cooperative banking sector in the State teeters on the brink of collapse, the CPI(M) has seized control of 21 banks by manipulating election results with the help of the police and criminals. In this backdrop, the Congress has decided to withdraw its support for the State government in addressing issues within the service banking sector,’‘ he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Satheesan’s media briefing was disrupted by chaotic scenes as some Youth Congress workers attempted to heckle a reporter from the CPI(M)-owned Kairali TV, who asked about the involvement of Congress workers in the violence. A visibly agitated Satheesan quickly urged the party members to disperse.

