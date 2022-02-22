Row over sewage treatment plants in Kozhikode now turns to political slugfest

The proposal to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Aviyil Thodu and Kothi in Kozhikode city as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has turned into a political slugfest between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Opposition Congress-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine in the Corporation Council.

The open fight between the ruling front and opposition councillors, barring seven members of the BJP, hit the streets on Monday. Complaints and counter-complaints were filed at the police station against rival councillors on charges of verbal abuse. The incidents were a continuation of the verbal exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Friday.

While the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is devising ways and means to convince the local people about the benefits and necessity of the STPs, the Congress-led United Democratic Front has objected to the STPs at both sites alleging pitfalls in the project. The opposition is highlighting the apprehensions of local people about the safety of the project and the environmental impact it may cause in the long run despite all required clearances. Efforts made by Mayor Beena Philip and Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahammed to convince residents have yielded no positive results so far .

Last month, Congress councillor K.C.Shobitha had led a road blockade at Vellayil, preventing Corporation officials from carrying out the soil test. The protestors alleged that their opinions were not sought before the project site was finalised.

A week after the blockade, Corporation officials had to abandon efforts to cut down mangroves at Azheekal, the site of the proposed STP at Kothi. Aviyil Thodu, located in Vellayil division, is represented by Soufiya Aneesh of the IUML while Kothi located in Mukhadar division is represented by P. Muhsina of Congress (S), an ally of the CPI(M).

With the first phase of Amrut project concluding by March 2023, the Corporation is struggling to launch work on the STPs. The protests have acquired a political dimension with even minor parties such as the Social Democratic Party of India trying to take advantage of the situation.