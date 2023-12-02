HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Row over reserve forest declaration in Chinnakkanal

December 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A row is brewing over the government’s decision to declare a large area of revenue land as a reserve forest at Chinnakkanal near Munnar in Idukki.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Kerala, the farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose, have opposed the government’s decision to declare 364.39 hectares in Chinnakkanal village under the Devikulam forest range in Idukki a forest reserve.

AIKS State vice-president Mathew Varghese asked how the government can declare revenue land as reserve forest land.

“The Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran should tell the public whether the Forest Department took this decision with his support. The government should immediately freeze the decision to declare the area as a reserve forest,” said Mr. Varghese.

Mr. Varghese alleged that the revenue and forest officials from Thiruvananthapuram were behind the anti-farmer decisions.

“We suspect some people who want to set-up an elephant sanctuary in Chinnakkanal to be behind the move. It is suspected that such decisions are aimed at making the entire Idukki district as forest land,” said Mr Varghese.

Mr. Kuriakose alleged that the CPI(M) district leadership was directly aware of the government’s decision.

“The lease agreement with Hindustan Newsprint Limited(HNL) was completed in 2020, and the revenue land was declared a reserve forest. Now the (CPI(M) leadership is trying to evict settler farmers,” said Mr Kuriakose.

“The Congress will not allow eviction of farmers and we will conduct protests against this anti-farmer decision,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.