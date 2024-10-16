ADVERTISEMENT

Row over renewal of autonomous status of Maharaja’s College

Published - October 16, 2024 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, have said that the application for extension of its autonomous status accorded by the University Grants Commission had been submitted to the affiliating Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in 2020.

However, the college authorities accepted the information provided by the commission in response to an application filed by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) that the college had not applied on the UGC portal for extension of its autonomous status.

R.S. Sasikumar, chairman of the SUCC, that filed the RTI application, had blamed the authorities for the lapse while pointing out that the college had lost its autonomous status four years ago. The college was granted autonomy in the academic year 2014-15, and it was valid up to 2019-20.

The college authorities said that they had applied for extension through proper channel by submitting the request through the affiliating MGU in August 2020. “We had followed the provisions under the UGC Regulations, 2018 while routing the request through the university. The direction to submit the application through the portal of the commission came only in 2023,” they claimed.

Mr. Sasikumar said in a communication that the UGC had informed the Principal of the college in May 2022 that the affiliating university had not submitted the proposal for extension of autonomy. But the college authorities failed to initiate necessary follow-up action. “The administration of the college is being managed by a few leaders of the Left-affiliated organisations of teachers and students, who had opposed granting autonomous status to the college,” he alleged.

