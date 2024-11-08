Row over relocation of school gate, allegedly for a bar hotel to get licence

A controversy has erupted over the relocation of the gate of a government school in the city, allegedly to facilitate a bar hotel near the institution to obtain a three- star licence.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Gandhi Darshan Samithi has condemned the move to relocate the gate of Government SMV school further inward the compound. Under the Abkari Act, a bar licence can be granted for a hotel only if there is a 200 m distance from the entrance of an educational institution.

The State committee meeting of the samithi, chaired by State president V.C. Kabeer, accused the government of luring younger generations towards alcohol and drug consumption. The samithi stated the current dispensation will go to the extent of permitting sale of alcohol within school premises.

The organisation also flayed the government for its alleged role in relocating the gate of another hotel, located near a mosque in Poojappura, in order to facilitate a bar license by satisfying the criterion of minimum distance from the religious institution.

The alumni association of the school is also planning to present elected representatives with a petition against the relocation of the gate and the move to grant a bar licence to the hotel located opposite the school.

According to an official of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the decision to shift the gate was taken considering future road widening plans. “The shifting of the gate has nothing to do with this proposed bar. Even in the new position, it will still be within the stipulated 200 m from the bar,” said the official.