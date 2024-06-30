Row over reinstatement of expelled leader engulfs CPI(M) in Pathanamthitta

A controversy has engulfed the CPI(M) in Pathanamthitta over its decision to reinstate the membership of a local leader in Thiruvalla, who is accused in a rape case.

C.C. Sajimon, former secretary of the party branch committee in Kottali, was expelled from the party last year following accusations of rape. Despite this, a party control commission recently directed that his membership be reinstated.

A meeting of the CPI(M) Thiruvalla Town North Local Committee, which was convened on Saturday evening to report the reinstatement of his membership, witnessed heated exchanges between different members. According to official sources, tensions rose when a faction opposed Sajimon’s presence and demanded he leave the meeting venue. During the meeting, a majority of party members expressed strong opposition to Sajimon’s reinstatement.

Further compounding the party’s predicament, posters reiterating the allegations against Sajimon surfaced around town, including on the premises of the party area committee office.

When contacted, party district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu dismissed the reports, calling them an imaginary creation of the media. “It was the control commission, which is above all party committees at the State level, that decided to reinstate Sajimon. The local committee was merely reporting the decision,” he explained.

Sajimon, who served as secretary of the CPI(M) Kotali branch, is accused of raping and impregnating a married woman in 2017 and also attempting to sabotage the DNA test in connection with the case. He is also facing investigation over allegedly shooting a nude video of a woman CPI(M) worker after administering drugs to her in 2021. Sajimon was expelled from the party in 2023 during a meeting of the Pathanamthitta district committee in the presence of CPI(M) central committee members K.K. Shailaja and T.M. Thomas Isaac.