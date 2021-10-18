Row over ‘protest homam’ by UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2021 00:12 IST

Mayor says it disrupts the secular character of a Government institution

A protest ‘homam’ organised by councillors of the United Democratic Front (UDF) at the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation office against alleged misappropriation of revenue funds and other issues has led to a controversy with Mayor Arya Rajendran saying that it as a move which is aimed at disrupting the secular character of a Government institution.

The UDF councillors have been sitting in protest at the Corporation lobby since the past few days over the fund misappropriation issue, over which two officials at the zonal offices have been arrested till now.

The councillors of the opposition BJP have been sitting in protest inside the council hall. On Sunday, the UDF councillors organised a 'homam' at the lobby, with the various allegations against the Corporation presented as chants. A video of the 'homam' was also circulated widely on social media.

The Mayor, in a statement issued on Sunday evening, said that the Corporation is a secular institution like all Government institutions, which treat equally people belonging to all religions and castes.

Such protests which disrupt the secular character of the institution are aimed at communal polarisation in the state. Elected councillors should desist from such moves and work towards protecting Kerala's secular character, she said.