Row over prasadom counters at Pampa

The Travancore Devaswom Board’s decision to open sales counters of the Sabarimala prasadom — Appam and Aravana — at Pampa has kicked up a controversy.

TDB president N. Vasu said the decision was taken in the interests of the devotees, since they would not have to carry the prasadom all the way from the Sannidhanam. The new prasadom counters would start functioning on the Maha Ganapati Temple premises at Pampa from Tuesday, he said.

With the new facility, pilgrims would be able to purchase large quantities of Appam and Aravana from the foothills of Pampa itself, Mr. Vasu said.

However, Sabarimala Ayyappa Samajom State president Akkeramon Kalidasan Bhattathirippad has taken strong exception to the TDB decision. In a statement on Friday, Mr. Bhattathirippad said the prasadom should be distributed at the temple itself and the decision to take it outside for sale, exploring its commercial potential, was condemnable.

According to him, no temple in India, including the Tirupati temple, follows such a system. The TDB move was against the custom and practices at a Hindu temple, he alleged.