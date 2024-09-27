GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row over ordination of deacons in Syro-Malabar Church: Protest meeting begins

Published - September 27, 2024 12:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting against the alleged delay in ordaining deacons as priests, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, a group that is opposed to the Synod decision on the unified mass liturgy in Syro Malabar Church, is holding a meeting of priests and laity in the vicinity of the Bishops House, since Friday (September 27, 2024) morning.

They alleged that delaying the priestly ordination was a violation of human rights. In this situation, the AMT believes that there is little use of the bishops house and curia functioning. The curia need not function unless and until there is clarity on the ordination of deacons. A consensus had been formed in this regard on Tuesday in the wake of Friday’s meeting of priests and laity. There will be further clarity on the issue by Friday evening, in the wake of the delay in priestly ordination, said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of AMT.

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church said in a release that the Church and the synod are all for ordaining deacons of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese who have undergone training, provided they gave in writing that they would adhere to the unified mass that had been mandated by the Pope.

“We learn that deacons are willing to agree to this. But a section of people are delaying their ordination, by their deeds. They must understand that such priestly ordination may not hold good if the Archbishop was threatened and forced to agree to their ordination. Such ‘pressure tactics’ could lead to law and order problems, demeaning the sanctity of the Church,” said Fr. Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the Church’s media commission.

