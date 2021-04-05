Row over MP’s remarks on candidate

ALAPPUZHA

05 April 2021 18:49 IST

UDF leaders have sought an apology from A.M. Ariff

A major row erupted after A.M. Ariff, MP, made a controversial remark aimed at United Democratic Front (UDF) Kayamkulam Assembly constituency candidate Aritha Babu on Sunday.

Speaking at a women’s meeting organised as part of the election campaigning of sitting MLA and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U. Prathibha of the CPI (M) in Kayamkulam, Mr. Ariff said that this was not an election to a milk society but to the Kerala Assembly.

He was referring to the UDF often highlighting the humble background of its candidate during the election campaign to woo voters.

At 26, Ms. Babu is one of the the youngest Congress candidates in the poll fray in the State. Her candidature has made headlines as she looks after her family by rearing cows and selling milk.

Ms. Babu said that the remarks had pained her. It was an insult to the entire working class. UDF leaders have sought an apology from Mr. Ariff.

Kayamkulam is witnessing an extremely tight contest between the two women. Pradeep Lal of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena is the National Democratic Alliance candidate here.