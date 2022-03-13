Row over Minister’s remarks on students’ bus fare

SFI, KSU deplore remark that concession is a disgrace for students

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Sunday found himself in a difficult spot after his remarks on student concession were deplored by student outfits in the State, including Student Federation of India (SFI). While emphasising the need to hike bus fares, including student concession charge of ₹2, Mr. Raju had told the media that the students themselves treated fare concession as a shameful thing and many chose to forego the balance amount after paying ₹5.

“The demand of private bus owners to revise the bus charges is fair. They have also sought revision of student concession, which was last revised in 2012. Before and after school hours, students normally outnumber other passengers and private buses sustain a loss,” said Mr. Raju. A fare hike was more important for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation than private buses, he had said. However, discussions were needed before revising the fares, including students’ concession, and a final decision would be taken with utmost care, the Minister had said.

‘A right gained’

Soon after the remarks, the SFI and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) criticised the Minister in strong terms. Terming the remarks immature, the SFI said student concession was a right gained through a series of struggles. The remark that the student concession was a disgrace for students was deplorable. These remarks, made by a Minister of a Left government, would not augur well for the Left students’ unions. The Minister should be willing to correct his statement, the SFI said in a statement.

Minister’s response

Later, the Minister clarified that one or two sentences taken out of context had sparked the controversy. The Transport department has been trying to reduce the students’ fare to the maximum. A free ride for below the poverty line (BPL) students was being considered by the State government. On the protests of student outfits, he said he would talk to the SFI leaders. “They will understand what I meant when they listen to my whole statement,” he said.