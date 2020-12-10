Row over Minister Moideen’s voting

Complaint to EC says Minister violated election norms by voting early

Allegations over Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen casting his vote ahead of scheduled polling time stirred a controversy at the beginning of the election here on Thursday.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and Thrissur DCC president M.P. Vincent sent a joint complaint to the State Election Commission on the issue.

The Minister cast his vote at Panangattukara booth in Thekkumkara panchayat in the morning. He used to reach the booth as the first voter for almost all elections. This time too he reached the booth around 6.40 a.m. and waited in the queue as first voter.

After the arrangements, the polling officer called him for casting the vote. But there is an allegation that the Minister cast a vote a few minutes before the scheduled timing of 7 a.m. for the commencement of polling.

But it is said that the polling officer asked the Minster to cast a vote as his watch showed 7 a.m. Nobody in the booth raised any complaint at that time.

But later Wadakkanchery MLA, Anil Akkara raised a complaint on the issue and alleged that it was a violation of election norms and said he would approach the Election Commission.

It is alleged that the polling officer allowed him to cast vote at 6.55 a.m. However, the Minister’s office responded that he entered the booth only after he was invited by the polling officer.

In the complaint to the Election Commission, Congress leaders alleged that the Minister misused his position and violated the election norms. They sought action against him. They also sought action against the polling officer at the booth.

However, the Minister refuted the allegations of the MLA.

“It’s an unnecessary controversy and it will not affect the victory of the LDF,” he said.