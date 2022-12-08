Row over local body in Idukki issuing quarry permit before study report

December 08, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

Upset at the decision, local residents have formed an action council to resist the move

The Hindu Bureau

T.V. Sajeev and K.G. Thara leading the expert team that inspected the quarry spot at Mulappuram Kottakkavala in Idukki in October this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A decision by the Karimannoor grama panchayat in Idukki to issue permit to open a new stone quarry without waiting for a study report on the same has triggered a controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, a quarry operator had earlier sought permission from the panchayat to open the unit at Mulappuram Kottakkavala. In this backdrop, two panchayat members, Liyo Kunnappalli and D. Devasya, demanded the panchayat committee to conduct a feasibility study.

Subsequently, a survey was conducted by an expert team comprising Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) senior principal scientist T.V. Sajeev and former Disaster Management Committee member K.G. Thara. However, the panchayat decided to issue a permit to open the quarry even before the expert team has submitted its report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upset at the decision, local residents have formed an action council to resist the move. Action council coordinator Manoj Kokkatt said the expert study was “only a gimmick” by the panchayat.

 “The panchayat says the permit is issued based on a court order. But the court has only asked to consider the application within six weeks before December 26 (this year). However, before receiving the expert committee’s report, the panchayat committee decided to issue the permit,” said Mr. Kokkatt.

Dr. Thara said the expert panel report would be submitted to the panchayat before the court-allowed time frame. “The panchayat has not informed us about the issuance of the permit,” she added.

In the 14-member panchayat committee, 10 United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) members expressed their support to issue the permit.

Mr. Devasya, one of the four members who had opposed the move in the panchayat committee, said it was surprising that the UDF and the LDF members jointly agreed to issue the permit. “Our demand was to issue the permit only after receiving the expert panel report,” said Devasya.

When contacted, Karimannoor panchayat president Nisamol Shaji said the local body issued the permit based on the court’s direction. “The expert panel’s study was held in October and we have not yet received the report. The permit was issued based on a decision by the panchayat committee,” he said.

Official sources said the expert study on the quarry was perhaps a first-of-its-kind move by any local body in the State. “But we have now realised that it was just an eyewash,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US