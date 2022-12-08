Row over local body in Idukki issuing quarry permit before study report

December 08, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

A decision by the Karimannoor grama panchayat in Idukki to issue permit to open a new stone quarry without waiting for a study report on the same has triggered a controversy.

According to officials, a quarry operator had earlier sought permission from the panchayat to open the unit at Mulappuram Kottakkavala. In this backdrop, two panchayat members, Liyo Kunnappalli and D. Devasya, demanded the panchayat committee to conduct a feasibility study.

Subsequently, a survey was conducted by an expert team comprising Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) senior principal scientist T.V. Sajeev and former Disaster Management Committee member K.G. Thara. However, the panchayat decided to issue a permit to open the quarry even before the expert team has submitted its report.

Upset at the decision, local residents have formed an action council to resist the move. Action council coordinator Manoj Kokkatt said the expert study was “only a gimmick” by the panchayat.

“The panchayat says the permit is issued based on a court order. But the court has only asked to consider the application within six weeks before December 26 (this year). However, before receiving the expert committee’s report, the panchayat committee decided to issue the permit,” said Mr. Kokkatt.

Dr. Thara said the expert panel report would be submitted to the panchayat before the court-allowed time frame. “The panchayat has not informed us about the issuance of the permit,” she added.

In the 14-member panchayat committee, 10 United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) members expressed their support to issue the permit.

Mr. Devasya, one of the four members who had opposed the move in the panchayat committee, said it was surprising that the UDF and the LDF members jointly agreed to issue the permit. “Our demand was to issue the permit only after receiving the expert panel report,” said Devasya.

When contacted, Karimannoor panchayat president Nisamol Shaji said the local body issued the permit based on the court’s direction. “The expert panel’s study was held in October and we have not yet received the report. The permit was issued based on a decision by the panchayat committee,” he said.

Official sources said the expert study on the quarry was perhaps a first-of-its-kind move by any local body in the State. “But we have now realised that it was just an eyewash,” they said.