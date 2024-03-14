Row over lobbyist’s statement on ‘disgruntled woman Congress leader’

March 14, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A row has erupted over a statement by controversial lobbyist T.G. Nandakumar that a “disgruntled woman leader of the Congress” had met Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan during the campaign for the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll and was keen to switch sides to the LDF, saying how there was little hope for people like her in the Congress.

He alleged that Deepthi Mary Varghese, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the party’s media and communications wing and councillor in the Kochi Corporation, met Mr. Jayarajan while he was in charge of the bypoll campaign for the LDF. Mr. Nandakumar also claimed to have received from her proof of her voting for the Left candidate.

Ms. Varghese said Mr. Nandakumar had invited her to join the LDF fold and cited many political benefits that it would fetch her. “There is no truth in the allegations that I attempted to change political sides and that I had sent an image of VVPAT. I have been active in the Congress party during the past two years. I will decide the future course of action after consulting the party’s leadership, so these allegations do not affect my credibility as a political leader,” she told The Hindu.