Row over Kerala government’s approval for purchase of car for P. Jayarajan

November 21, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government’s decision to buy a new car for P. Jayarajan, vice chairman, Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, and senior CPI(M) leader, at a cost not exceeding ‘‘₹35 lakh’‘ has kicked up a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

The November 17 order by the Industries department said permission was given considering “the health condition” of the board vice chairman and the need for a vehicle with additional security features.

However, the nod for the purchase has drawn flak as it comes just days after the Finance department extended the curbs on purchase of vehicles for government offices by another year citing the financial situation of the State.

The Toyota Innova car that was being used by Mr. Jayarajan was apparently old, required much maintenance and was not suited for long journeys, the order said.

According to the order, the government policy of hiring electric vehicles was also set aside in view of the special consideration given in this case.

Trending

Responding to the decision, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said old vehicles, some as old as 20 years, needed to be replaced. Austerity measures did not mean a total ban on purchases, he told reporters.

On November 9, the Finance department had extended the curbs on refurbishment of government buildings and purchase of furniture and vehicles for government institutions and offices by another year citing the need for austerity. The restrictions were originally part of the expenditure control measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.