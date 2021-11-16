Row over Kerala Finance Department order that eliminates pay protection of college teachers

KOZHIKODE

16 November 2021 19:36 IST

Government has also asked teachers to repay extra amount availed so far

A Finance Department order that purportedly eliminates the pay protection and promotion opportunities for teachers recruited to teaching departments in universities from aided or government colleges and those appointed to government colleges from aided colleges through the Kerala Public Service Commission has kicked up a row.

According to sources, the Government has also asked these teachers to repay the extra amount that they had availed themselves so far to the exchequer. The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on November 9. It deals with teachers whose salaries are governed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This is applicable to teachers in aided or government colleges who get appointed to university teaching departments, and teachers in aided colleges who get jobs in government colleges after going through tests and interviews.

The order says that various regulations by the UGC and the AICTE mention considering erstwhile service for “placement for career advancement”, subject to conditions. They do not, however, mention the protection of the existing salary if a person who has been working in a post gets another job through a different recruiting procedure. The order says that if anyone was getting salary that way, it will be cancelled.

Advertising

Advertising

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member of the University of Calicut, said the order would affect teachers who might be appointed as principals in other colleges through interviews. He said that instead of increasing the remuneration of teachers who excelled in their fields, the order to recover the existing benefits would lead to a decline in the quality of education. He urged Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj not to implement the order. The Syndicate might also pass a resolution against it, he added.