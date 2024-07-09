Row over Facebook post ‘threatening’ CPI leader Binoy Viswam

A Facebook post threatening Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala State secretary Binoy Viswam, written by an alleged CPI(M) activist, has kicked up a political row.

The post by Ranjish T.P. Kallachi, who belongs to Nadapuram in Kozhikode, is against the backdrop of Mr. Viswam’s criticism of the Students Federation of India (SFI) for the organisation’s reported involvement in campus violence and other incidents.

“As someone who became an MLA and later a Minister because of the sincere work by CPI(M) activists from Nadapuram, you should not give lessons to the SFI. If you are trying to reproduce your mumblings during the Emergency, the fitting reply you could get will not be from the SFI,” the post said.

Mr. Viswam was an MLA for Nadapuram between 2001 and 2011.

