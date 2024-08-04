GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row over closure of White Guards’ mess in Wayanad

Published - August 04, 2024 11:10 pm IST - WAYANAD

The Hindu Bureau

A controversy erupted on Sunday following the police closing down a mess that supplied free food to those involved in the search operation at the disaster ravaged regions of Chooralmala and Mundakkai near Meppadi.

The mess managed by the White Guard wing of the Muslim Youth League was closed down by Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General Thomson Jose, evoking criticism from different quarters.

White Guard members alleged that Mr. Jose had insulted them saying that their food was not needed as only JCBs were working at the site of the tragedy.

Kerala requests Centre to declare Wayanad landslide a national disaster

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said that those willing to help should support the government machinery rather than directly involving in the search operations. Welcoming the work of the volunteers, the Minister said that they should work in tandem with the district administration.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas described the police action as improper. He said that if anyone had acted in violation of the government directions, it would be examined.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the police move against the mess was unfortunate. “One should not be thankless to the volunteers rendering humanitarian service in the tragedy-stricken land,” he said.

Organisations extend financial support to families hit by landslides

The district administration, meanwhile, asked the people not to resort to misinformation or be guided by misinformation.

